Man arrested following Stenhousemuir drug raids

A man has been arrested following two drug raids in Stenhousemuir.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody after police carried out searches at properties in Carronview and King Street this morning (Thursday).

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley executed search warrants at an address in Carronview and an address in King Street, Stenhousemuir, in the early hours of Thursday, February 21.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and enquiries are ongoing.”