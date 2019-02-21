Falkirk district ‘will be one of worst-hit areas’ in event of no-deal Brexit, report warns

Falkirk district will be one of the worst-hit regions in the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Scottish Government.

The Chief Economic Advisor to Scotland has warned upwards of 25 per cent of the area’s workforce will be exposed to economic shock and possible job losses, should that scenario play out.

In a report published by the Scottish Government today (Thursday), the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is predicted to fall by up to 7 per cent if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

The report concludes a no-deal Brexit has the potential to push the Scottish economy into recession, with unemployment rising and trade and investment disrupted.

Previous research revealed the UK Government’s proposed Brexit deal, which would see a 6 per cent fall in GDP by 2031, would cost each person in Falkirk district £1600.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “These new figures really hit home the devastating impact a no-deal Brexit will have in Falkirk district.

“A no-deal Brexit is not inevitable — but we know that Theresa May’s deal is dead in the water, with even her own party refusing to accept it.

“The SNP has fought tooth and nail to seek an extension to the Article 50 process, and find compromise to protect Scotland’s interests.

“But Scotland is being ignored by Westminster and it’s no wonder people have completely lost trust in the UK Government.

“While Labour and the Tories continue to ignore Scotland’s interests and stand in the way of us making decisions over our future, more and more people are drawn to the opportunities and hope for the future that independence offers.

“We need to stop the clock on Brexit, rule out no-deal, which would cause economic damage to Falkirk district and prevent the Tories dragging Scotland out of the EU against our will.”