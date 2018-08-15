Missing Larbert ‘hospital’ bunny not funny for upset wee boy

Visitors to Forth Valley Royal Hospital are being ask to keep an eye out for a little boy’s toy bunny which was lost in the hospital car park.

The child’s favourite soft toy went missing on Thursday, July 26.

You might also be interested in:

Former Falkirk kit man jailed

NHS Forth Valley to recruit more than 200 healthcare professionals by 2021

Changes to Falkirk bus service

If you can help find the bunny – or possibly have given him a new home in the meantime, keeping him safe until he can be returned to his rightful owner – visit https://twitter.com/NHSForthValley?lang=en-gb to contact NHS Forth Valley through its Twitter account and a reunion will be organised.