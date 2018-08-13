Changes to Falkirk bus service

Bus services across Falkirk will go through a transformation on Monday, August 20.

First Bus have announced changes to the network, that they say will result in “new connections, more frequent buses and faster links”.

The operator is withdrawing from Falkirk Bus Station and Newmarket Street will now become the hub for the majority of services, with more connections to busy locations including the Central Retail Park and the Stenhousemuir Asda.

Bridgend Village and Gyle Centre will also no longer be served after the changes.

Links to Glasgow have increased, with the X37 service between Moodiesburn Cross and Glasgow via Muirhead now every 30 minutes.

The operator also announced that contactless payments and mobile ticketing options will be available to all passengers across all routes.

David Phillips, operations director at First Scotland East, said: “Our aim with these most recent network change proposals is to speed up journeys and create new links for customers.

“This has seen us remove our services from Falkirk Bus Station, which has not been fit for purpose for a number of years now, and instead dedicate our services to the areas of the town where the majority of our customers are looking to get to.

“Last month, we hosted a ‘meet the manager’ consultation event in the Howgate Shopping Centre to engage with customers on the proposed changes.

“We listened to views from over 500 passengers who gave feedback, thoughts and opinions on the changes.

“This feedback is invaluable to us and we have now listened to these views and made changes to our original proposals to reinstate services in certain areas.

“As a result, we have now settled on a finalised new network structure which will come into effect from August 20.

“We have heavily invested in our bus fleet over the last three years in the area and we will continue to look at ways to further improve and develop our product.

“We are aware that these changes may mean changes to customers journeys, but we are confident that these changes will improve our local bus network to the benefit of our passengers.”

Full details of the changes to the network are available at https://www.firstgroup.com/south-east-and-central-scotland/falkirk-network-changes.