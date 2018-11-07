Kincardine residents warned about explosions at Longannet power station

Scottish Power has warned residents in the Kincardine area they may experience “higher than normal” noise levels as sections of Longannet power station undergo “minor” demolition.

According to the power company the contractor, Brown and Mason, will be carrying out the work “on or around” Thursday, November 8 – weather permitting.

A Scottish Power spokesperson said: “Small quantities of explosives may be used to aid the demolition of the structure and could result in higher than normal noise levels or rising dust that may attract your attention.

“This will only last a shot duration, please do not be alarmed at this time.”

Emergency services and local community councils have also been made aware of the planned activity.

People can email longannet@scottishpower.com for more information.