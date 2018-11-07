Watch as veterans gather in Camelon to say final farewell to RAF comrade who died with no family

Members of the Royal British Legion mustered at Falkirk Crematorium in Camelon this morning to say goodbye to a man they did not know.

Footage captured by The Falkirk Herald’s chief photographer Michael Gillen shows the veterans giving RAF officer Roger Grimes a fine send off following an online SOS which went out earlier in the day.

Just days before Remembrance Sunday, a message appeared on the Legion’s Facebook urging people to make it along to the funeral of Mr Grimes, a veteran of World War Two, which took place in Camelon.

The post stated: “Urgent – Can anyone please make it to Camelon Crematorium for 10.45am today suited and booted for a WW2 veteran who has no family.”

Mr Grimes, who was in his 90s, was a serving officer with RAF bomber command and died suddenly leaving no family.

The Legion had been making efforts to trace any family members, but without success.

Ray Burns, Grangemouth British Legion vice chairman, said: “He had good neighbours who looked after him and we got a request yesterday asking if we could muster at the crematorium.

“We have some veterans who are going up for the funeral and taking the standards with them. The standards will be lowered in salute to him.”

It is believed Mr Grimes served as a rear gunner aboard a Lancaster bomber towards the end of World War Two and was involved in special Operation Manna food aid parachute drops over Holland.