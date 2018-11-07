Watch as murder investigation continues in Camelon

Police are continuing investigations after the body of a 44-year-old woman was discovered at an address in Camelon last night.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Watson, of Forth Valley CID, said: “Police in Forth Valley responded to an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon at around 8.05pm on Tuesday, November 6 following reports of a disturbance.

“At this time the body of a 44-year-old woman was found within the property. A murder investigation is underway and a man has been arrested. Officers are continuing with their inquiries at three properties within Carmuirs Avenue and a road closure has been put in place at this time.

“Motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice and are thanked for their co-operation.”

Police confirmed this afternoon no report had yet been sent to the Procurator Fiscal regarding the incident.