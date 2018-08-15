Falkirk gym’s burpee challenge success

Fitness fanatics at a Falkirk gym have successfully completed 38,000 burpees in the name of charity.

Thirty-seven fundraisers at Phoenix Health and Fitness Gym put themselves through a gruelling all-day marathon of the squat-thrust exercises on Saturday, August 11 with the aim of generating cash for the Yorkhill Children’s Charity.

Owners Colin Niblo and Andy Boyle welcomed a team of exercise-crazy volunteers to take on the demanding task — and were delighted with the efforts of all those who turned up.

Although there are some donation sheets still to be collected, organisers say each participant completed the challenge successfully and that the day went “really well”.

Staff at the Upper Meeks Road premises raised just under £3000 when they first launched their burpee charity challenge back in 2012 and the volunteers of 2018 are “confident” they will beat that total.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/1000burpees to donate.