New Domino’s delivers jobs in Grangemouth

A new pizza place officially opened in Grangemouth this week and is serving up tasty takeaway treats as well as delivering over 20 new jobs to the area.

Domino’s began cooking the dough in Union Road on Monday, offering a menu of freshly handmade to order pizza and employment opportunities – everything from pizza makers to customer service colleagues to delivery drivers – for the local community.

Ricky Kandola, operations director for Grangemouth Domino’s, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Grangemouth. There’s also plenty of employment opportunities for people living in Grangemouth, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.

“At Domino’s, we’re committed to helping people develop the lifelong skills needed to lead a team. Our TeamSkills leadership programme is designed to help people with the training they need to become a great leader, and with 80 per cent of our managers starting life as delivery drivers or pizza makers, this recruitment drive is a fantastic opportunity for ambitious people to succeed at Domino’s.”

Domino’s is an Age Positive Employer Champion, which means it has a commitment to welcome applicants of all ages.