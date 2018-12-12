New Bonnybridge playpark opens its gates to youngsters

Christmas has come early for youngsters in Bonnybridge after a new playpark opened in the village.

Jenny’s Park and the facilities it offers look sure to become a staple part of growing up in the area for generations to come.

The project was devised by Bonnybridge Community Council (BCC) members who wanted to spruce up the site to ensure children have a worthy place to play and meet with friends.

Officially named Duncan Stewart Park, the area is more commonly known to locals as Jenny’s Park and is located opposite The Royal Hotel in High Street.

A number of parties contributed to help the community council achieve its goal, namely BCC secretary Lee Gillies, the local authority, Awards For All Scotland and Falkirk Environmental Trust.

BCC also paid tribute to Tesco Bags of Help, Class One, Auto Doctor and My Park Scotland for their support.

A spokeswoman for BCC said: “Bonnybridge Community Council is pleased to announce that our Jenny’s Park project is now open for children to play on and enjoy.

“We had a site meeting with Falkirk Council in November to discuss a few bits that need finished off, but it’s looking like these will be completed in the spring.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped to make this project a success.

“We hope you all have fun in the park!”

Although the play park is ready and open for business, there are still some tasks to be ticked off before it is officially complete.

Swings will be painted and an inclusive swing seat will be installed.

There will also be a bench seat, a bin and a picnic table put in place, while the park’s original play equipment is to be cleaned and its old wooden edging will be replaced to match the new wooden design.

A fresh layer of bark will then be used to cover over the old material.

Members of BCC are also planning to add their own sign in addition to one installed by Falkirk Council as a finishing touch.