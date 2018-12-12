Grangemouth event aims to help those who find themselves alone on Christmas Day

Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year but it can be one of the loneliest if you are on your own.

A Grangemouth woman has done her bit to ensure people who find themselves alone on Christmas morning have a warm and friendly place to go in the afternoon where they can enjoy a free slap-up meal prepared by award-winning Edinburgh chef Paul Mundy and a bit of company.

Toni Coates organised a Very Terry Christmas – which takes place in Talbot House, Talbot Street, Grangemouth from 1pm to 3pm – in memory of her dad Terry Bulmer who sadly took his own life earlier in the year, just two days before his 59th birthday.

Toni said: “Whenever my dad was really down he would isolate himself and that would make him worse. I wanted to do this to bring people together so they all have some company on Christmas Day.

“I think my dad would have been proud of this.”

After months of fundraising and generous donations, the event now has the green light and if people get in touch with Toni she can even arrange to have them driven to Talbot House if they are unable to make their own way there.

Toni said: “People can have their dinner here and the Earl of Zetland will open its doors straight after so they can go there for free teas, coffees and mince pies and socialise for a bit longer.

“The aim is to feed as many people as possible and, you never know, they may make a few friends.”

Call Toni on 07738 447151 for more information.