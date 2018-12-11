Pre-Christmas service to remember lost loved ones being held at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Families and friends who have lost a loved one are being invited to a pre-Christmas remembrance service at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The event will offer a gentle atmosphere, music, reflections and quietness.

Held in the spiritual care department, the service takes place on Monday, December 17 at 7pm.

The service, arranged by the NHS Forth Valley (FV) Spiritual Care team, is now in its fifth year.

Philip Hacking, NHS FV Health and Social Care Chaplain, said: “As we approach the business of Christmas time, this short service will offer some space for people to be quiet and reflect on what for some has been a difficult year because of losing a loved one.”