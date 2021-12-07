Update: Grangemouth Sports Complex fire

Swimmers, gym members and a number of clubs – including Deanburn Judo and Tiger Cubs – were forced to leave the premises after fire broke out at the Abbots Road, leisure centre just before 7pm last night.

The facility will remain closed today as the clean up operation begins.

An online post from Falkirk Community Trust stated: “The Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire on Monday evening at Grangemouth Sports Complex. The building was evacuated and the fire contained. Staff and customers followed safety procedures and all exited the building without harm.

The appliances arrive on the scene to battle the blaze at the leisure centre

“Due to smoke damage, Grangemouth Sports Complex remains closed for cleaning, restoration and safety checks. Customers who have paid for classes or other services that cannot be delivered whilst the building remains closed will be contacted directly.

“The reopening date for the Grangemouth Complex will be communicated via our social media channels and website once confirmed.”

Last night’s incident saw three fire appliances speed to the scene after the alarm sounded at the sports complex in Abbots Road and the adjoining community education unit.

An eyewitness said: “We thought it was just a false alarm and then we smelled the smoke and realised it was a real fire. It was coming through the vents in the room the Tiger Cubs were using.

"People who had been swimming had to come outside into the cold in their trunks and bathing suits. The centre staff were great, making sure everyone was okay and wrapping them in blankets.”

