Grangemouth leisure centre evacuated as fire breaks out
Gym members and a number of clubs – including Deanburn Judo and Tiger Cubs – were forced to evacuate the premises after fire broke out at Grangemouth Sports Complex.
The incident, which happened just before 7pm, saw three fire appliances speed to the scene after the alarm sounded at the sports complex in Abbots Road and the adjoining community education unit.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed the three appliances were still at the scene and people were moved to a safe distance in the car park.
An eyewitness said: “We thought it was just a false alarm and then we smelled the smoke and realised it was a real fire. It was coming through the vents in the room the Tiger Cubs were using.
"People who had been swimming had to come outside into the cold in their trunks and bathing suites. The centre staff were great, making sure everyone was okay and wrapping them in blankets.”