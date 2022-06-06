Overnight road closures in Forth Valley for next seven weeks

Six kilometres of filter stone will be replaced on the M80 between Bannockburn and the River Carron on the southbound carriageway, with Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland carrying out the works at night beginning on Monday, June 6.

Overnight lane closures will be in place on the southbound M80 between 7.30pm and 6am from Monday to Friday, with the hard shoulder and lane one closed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane and road closures will be in place overnight for the next seven weeks

Recycled aggregates will be used, to reduce the project’s environmental impact.

BEAR Scotland manager Tommy Deans said: “The majority of the works can be carried out with lane closures rather than full road closures, however, we will need to close the slip road onto the motorway at Bannockburn in early July.”