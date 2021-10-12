New measures near A9 accident blackspot after fatal Polmont crash

More than 3600 people signed a petition calling for improvements to be made to the A9 at the Grandsable Road junction after the pensioner died in a two-vehicle collision close to the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel last month.

Falkirk Council has now outlined the safety measures that will be introduced on the route as part of a £3 million programme, due to begin next year.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “We are progressing a range of targeted road improvement projects under the Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) initiative which aims to improve connectivity, build for future transport needs and support wider economic benefits for the area.

Traffic lights will be installed on the A9 in Polmont at the Grandsable Road junction in 2022 following a series of accidents. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“One of the infrastructure schemes being delivered through TIF is along the A9 corridor, which includes improvements at Cadgers Brae Roundabout (M9 Junction 5) and at the A9/Grandsable Road junction.

“The first phase of this £3m investment is due to commence early in 2022 with the installation of traffic signals at the Cadgers Brae Roundabout.

“The second phase of works will be undertaken later in 2022 with the planned upgrading of the Grandsable Road junction. As part of the overall project, a 40mph speed limit will be introduced over the full extent of the scheme.”

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, had written to Falkirk Council in the wake of last month’s collision and concerns expressed by motorists following a series of incidents at the junction.

Welcoming the plans, the SNP representative said: “I welcome this commitment from Falkirk Council.

“Clearly there have been concerns raised over this part of the A9 for some time, and I am pleased to see that there will be improvements made in the coming months.

“While Falkirk Council have these plans in progress, it is up to each of us, as individual drivers, to ensure we are not placing any of our fellow road users in danger – particularly in areas we know are more difficult to navigate than others.

“I look forward to these plans coming to fruition in the near future and would encourage everyone on our roads to stay safe and have consideration for other road users.”

