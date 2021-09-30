Hundreds sign petition calling for new A9 road safety measures following fatal Polmont collision

The pensioner died following a crash on the A9 at the junction to the Beancross Restaurant and Hotel on Tuesday night.

The woman was driving an orange Toyota Aygo when her car was involved in a collision with a black Audi A5 around 7.10pm.

Emergency services attended following the incident, however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A petition has been set up calling for safety measures to be introduced on the A9 in Polmont at the Grandsable Road and Beancross Restaurant junction following a spate of crashes. Picture: Michael Gillen.

An online petition has since been launched in a bid to prevent further incidents on the stretch of road which has seen several accidents in recent years.

The petition, which has already gathered more than 500 signatures, was set up by Jackie McPhail, who wrote: “The junction at Grandsable Road and Beancross on the A9 is an accident hotspot.

“The needless death of a Falkirk resident and numerous Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in this area needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency by Falkirk Council.

“On September 28 a lady was involved in a RTA and tragically died on this stretch of road. The heartbreak felt by her family and friends will have impacted on many in this community.

“People of Falkirk have been complaining about this junction for a long time. Local people drive out of their way to avoid using it, until now nothing has been done to improve the safety of this road.

“At peak times this road literally feels like taking your life in your hands and can be extremely scary (what a way to start your day).

“Signing this petition will help the resident of Falkirk and surrounding areas have a safer and less stressful journey and put pressure on Falkirk Council to take immediate action to make this road safe for all drivers.

“We don't want to wait years for this improvement and we do not want anyone else die on this stretch of road.”

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by this accident.

“It would be too early to speculate on any potential work until we receive the Police Scotland report that will establish exactly what happened.”

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Police Scotland couldn’t comment further.

Click here to view the petition.

