Over £4000 raised to help pay for funeral of young woman who died in Polmont
A crowdfunding page set up to help pay for the funeral of a young woman who died in Polmont has raised over £4000.
Courtney McNiven was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after emergency services responded to reports of ‘a person of concern’ in Bo’ness Road around 2:00am on Saturday.
The 24-year-old died in hospital a short time later.
A GoFundMe page, set up by June Daly from Falkirk, has generated more than four times its initial £1000 target in two days.
June wrote: “I’m trying to raise funds for Courtney McNiven’s family to help with funeral costs to give their daughter the send-off she deserves.”
Yvonne Teven posted: “Going to miss her so much.”
Carrieanne Craig said: “Fly high beautiful girl.”
Jacqueline Queen added: “Young bright girl, so young, have met her a few times. Thinking of all the family and all her friends at this sad time.”
Click here to make a donation.