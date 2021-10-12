Over £4000 raised to help pay for funeral of young woman who died in Polmont

Courtney McNiven was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after emergency services responded to reports of ‘a person of concern’ in Bo’ness Road around 2:00am on Saturday.

The 24-year-old died in hospital a short time later.

A GoFundMe page, set up by June Daly from Falkirk, has generated more than four times its initial £1000 target in two days.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the funeral of Courtney McNiven has raised more than £4000.

June wrote: “I’m trying to raise funds for Courtney McNiven’s family to help with funeral costs to give their daughter the send-off she deserves.”

Yvonne Teven posted: “Going to miss her so much.”

Carrieanne Craig said: “Fly high beautiful girl.”

Jacqueline Queen added: “Young bright girl, so young, have met her a few times. Thinking of all the family and all her friends at this sad time.”

Click here to make a donation.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.