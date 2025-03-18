Motorists urged to plan ahead as part of M876 to be closed
Motorists are being urged to be aware of diversions on a stretch of the M876 eastbound between M80 junction 8 Bankhead and M876 junction 2 North Broomage.
This part of the carriageway will be closed for resurfacing from 7.30pm to 6am on Wednesday to Friday, March 26 to 28.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to renew the carriageway at three locations around Junction 1, near Denny.
A signed diversion route will be in place from M80 junction 8 Bankhead, via the M80 northbound to junction 9 Bannockburn Interchange, then the M9 southbound to junction 7, where they can join the M876 eastbound and return westbound from Bowtrees Interchange if desired.
This diversion will add approximately 10.9 miles and 12 minutes to affected journeys.
Local traffic will be able to join the M876 eastbound at junction 2 North Broomage.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these resurfacing improvements.
“It is essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the M876 eastbound carriageway during the works, however we’ve planned them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.
“If you need to use this route on these nights, our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey.’’
