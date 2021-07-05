The crossing - used by buses and taxis - will be out of operation from 6:00am on Thursday July 15, until Sunday 18th as part of the ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

The closure is necessary to allow concreting works to be undertaken.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing

Picture Michael Gillen

Non-motorway traffic will be re-routed via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The east footway/cycleway will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.”

