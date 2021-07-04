Stirling-based company supports people living with cancer as it “pays for a day” at Maggie’s Forth Valley

Rutz Consulting raised funds to “pay for a day” on July 2 by donating all the fees received from their leaders In service summit which it ran in May.

As Maggie’s relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, it is support from businesses such as Rutz Consulting that allows Maggie’s Forth Valley to continue provide this vital support to people living with cancer a day.

On average it costs £2,400 a day for Maggie’s Forth Valley to provide the free practical and emotional support that really makes a difference to people living with cancer in the area.

Rutz Consulting “paid for a day” at Maggie’s Forth Valley on Friday, July 2.

Maggie’s Forth Valley offers a way of living well with cancer. This includes making sure that people with cancer in the region, as well as their family and friends, are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professionals within a space that enables them to meet other people who understand what it means to be living with cancer too.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said she was really pleased to have the support from the company: “We are so grateful that Rutz Consulting is “paying for a day” at Maggie’s Forth Valley. Maggie’s Forth Valley relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of support for people living with cancer and to be able to offer that support to everyone who needs it.”

Marianne Rutz, founder of Rutz Consulting, added: “My life as a leader has changed after being on the cancer journey. A new vision, a new purpose and a clear mission to ensure no cancer patient or their family need to feel alone.

"The recent leaders in service summit organised by Rutz Consulting supports this mission with all fees being fully donated to Maggie's at Larbert”.

To find out more about how to fundraise for Maggie’s or “pay for a day” at Maggie’s Forth Valley go to: Maggie’s pay for a day

