Falkirk town centre gridlock as roadworks underway
Part of Arnot Street is currently closed and will remain so until Friday, May 2, as Scottish Water deal with a leak from an 18-inch main under the road.
It is closed from Cochrane Avenue to Bellevue Street.
There is still access to the Lidl supermarket but it is closed from there to Eastburn Drive.
Diversions are in place but it means anyone coming from the west and wanting to go along Callendar Road needs to come up West Bridge Street, go down Hope Street, Garrison Place, Park Street, Kerse Lane and Bellevue Street.
To go from east to west it is a case of going down Bellevue, Street, Kerse Lane, Princes Street, Vicar Street, Garrison Place and Hope Street.
This has already led to delays since the work began earlier today.
Drivers are also facing eight weeks of diversions with the bridge at Lock 16 in Camelon closed to allow upgrading work on the Forth & Clyde Canal.
There is also ongoing work at Westfield with the £54 million project to upgrade the A9/A904 road infrastructure.
Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.
