Pedestrians taking risks by not following diversions at Westfield

Work to improve the road infrastructure around Westfield continues as pedestrians are again warned to follow the correct diversions and stay safe.

The £54 million project to upgrade the A9/A904 road infrastructure is well underway but it means many of the usual footpaths are closed.

As the work is not expected to be completed for another two years Falkirk Council is urging people to use the alternative routes which they say have been “carefully planned” while there are temporary footpath closures.

They say by using these diversions it will maintain safe access to key destinations such as Falkirk Stadium and the Helix.

There have been reports of people attempting to cross at the roundabout during the works – and even using this dangerous route in the evenings while dressed in dark clothing making it difficult for drivers to easily spot them.

The local authority is concerned some pedestrians “are choosing unsafe routes that lead them to walk on the road, putting both themselves and drivers at risk”.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council's head of Investment, Assets and Climate, said: "Please do not put yourself in danger by walking on the road – use the designated diversion routes instead.

"These routes have been carefully designed to keep everyone safe while the improvement works are carried out. While they may take slightly longer, they remain the safest option and should always be the route you take."

There are three main footpath diversions in place including the one above, which takes pedestrians from the town centre/college to the Falkirk Stadium. Pic: Falkirk Council

For those travelling from Falkirk town centre or Forth Valley College, the safest route involves:

*Crossing the A904 Middlefield Road junction using the controlled crossings

*Following Alexander Avenue to the temporary path

*Crossing at the island on Stadium Roundabout

*Reversing these steps on your return journey

The temporary path between Stadium Roundabout and Alexander Avenue is lit at both ends by permanent streetlights, with additional lighting now operating in the evening for improved visibility.

Falkirk Council and Balfour Beatty are closely monitoring the routes and are making adjustments as needed, with the routes gritted during adverse weather.

The A9/A904 Westfield project is the largest and most significant infrastructure investment under the council's innovative Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) programme which uses revenue generated from commercial development to fully fund roads infrastructure improvements.

The initiative has also secured £14 million from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), highlighting its importance in improving connectivity, accessibility, and economic growth in the region.

Once completed, the project will enhance active travel choices, unlock previously underdeveloped land, and act as a catalyst for the upcoming Gateway development which will feature a mix of retail, leisure, residential, and business facilities.

Visit the project’s dedicated webpage for more information.