Camelon bridge to be closed to all traffic for eight weeks

A massive £5 million upgrade of Falkirk’s canal network will see a busy bridge closed for eight weeks.

Motorists and pedestrians face detours as Scottish Canals carry out the work at Lock 16 in Camelon.

The bridge over the Forth & Clyde Canal will be closed from 8am next Monday, April 28.

Lock 16 is one of 11 locks that will undergo gate replacement, refurbishment, and upgrade over the course of 2025 and early 2026 by the waterways organisation as it ensures that the canal network is fit for purpose for the millions of visitors who visit the area each year.

The road over the Forth & Clyde canal will be closed for two months. Pic: Michael Gillen

Contractor Mackenzie Construction Ltd is installing a lock bypass, which will allow for better control over the canal’s water levels. It will also reduce the need for diesel-fuelled over- pumping, minimising the canal’s carbon footprint and simplifying future maintenance.

The work is due to be completed by July and then work will begin to replace the upstream and downstream gates – with a target installation date of September this year.

A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “Please note that due to the installation of the lock bypass under the road bridge at Lock 16, traffic controls will be in effect from April 28 for eight weeks with diversion signage posted.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we carry out these essential safety works."

Motorists and pedestrians will need to find an alternative route. Pic: Michael Gillen

On its website, Scottish Canals give details of the work and why it is needed: “It is almost 25 years since the Millennium Link Project re-opened Scotland’s Lowland canal network, turning derelict waterways into thriving spaces for nature and people.

“Oak gates, like those installed during the project, last an average of 25 years in the water. That’s because they are subject to immense pressure from thousands of cubic litres of water, weather and erosion, as well as wear and tear from regular use. With their anniversary approaching, many of the gates on the Falkirk Flight are now due for replacement.

"This is why Scottish Canals is investing more than £3.5 million in a major programme of gate replacement and lock upgrades along this section of the canal (from Lock 3 at Grangemouth to Lock 16 Camelon) in the coming year.

“Throughout 2025 and early 2026, we will replace a total of ten lock gates along the canal in addition to the bypass at Lock 16. We’ll also take the opportunity, while navigation is suspended and water levels lowered, to carry out inspection and maintenance work at each of the locks.”

Scottish Canals with the help of Forth Rivers Trust have already removed all the fish from this stretch of canal. Pic: Michael Gillen

They added: “This work is essential to keeping the Forth & Clyde Canal open and to ensuring this space can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

In preparation for the work, last month Scottish Canals working with Forth Rivers Trust carried out electrofishing on the section of the waterway between Lock 15 and Lock 16, where the water has been drained.

The fish, including tench, perch, pike, carp, were then relocated to other parts of the canal.

Much of the canal from Lock 16 down to Rosebank has been fenced off as work continues, although pedestrian access remains along towpaths.

Silver tape which can be seen on the banking is to stop birds nesting in the area, Scottish Canals confirmed.