Roadworks will temporarily close M80 carriageways in both directions

Motorists have been advised to be aware of essential upcoming maintenance work on the M80.

The first round of improvements will be carried out on the southbound carriageway next week, with full closures in place between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday, October 14 to Friday, October 18. A signed diversion route will be in operation during these hours.

Northbound closures will take place on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18.

M80 southbound traffic will be diverted to exit via Junction 9 and will take the slip road to join the M9 onto Pirnhall/Bannockburn Roundabout, where traffic will take the fourth exit onto the A872.

At the A883 Junction, traffic will take the second exit onto Nethermains Road and at the Glasgow Road Junction will take the third exit onto Denny Road.

At Bonnybridge Road Roundabout, traffic will take the second exit to join the A803 to Haggs Junction and at the mini roundabout will take the second exit onto the slip road.

From there, traffic will be able to rejoin the M80 southbound carriageway and the diversion will end.

M80 northbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in reverse.

Northbound M80 traffic intending to join the M876 will exit via the Haggs Junction to join the A803 towards Bonnybridge.

At the A803/A883 Junction, traffic will turn left onto the A883 and will proceed on this route to join the M876 at Junction 1.

M876 southbound traffic intending to join the M80 will exit via Junction 1 and will follow the same diversion route but in reverse.

For the current status of all road schemes, visit http://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/current-works/.