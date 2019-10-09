Film crew sightings in Falkirk district park and village fuel speculation

Sightings of film crews in Falkirk district have fuelled speculation in recent weeks.

Cameras and props, including a horse-drawn wagon, have been spotted in Muiravonside Country Park in Whitecross and at Maddiston’s former fire service headquarters.

With Muiravonside being used as a backdrop in the second series of Outlander and Polmont’s Gray Buchanan Park having featured as a filming location in the fourth series of the TV time travel romance, rumours have begun circulating about its production company returning to the region to shoot new scenes.

According to a VisitScotland Outlander location map, the Polmont park — better known as Parkhill — featured prominiently in latest episodes of the drama.

Eagle-eyed Outlander viewers would have spotted the park and the meandering Polmont Burn in a scene at Charleston graveyard.

As well as the Polmont landmark, other filming locations in series four included Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow, Edinburgh, Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

However, film crew members were tight-lipped when approached by the Falkirk Herald this week, stating they were contractually bound not to reveal information.

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT), which is responsible for the management of Muiravonside Country Park, was also unable to provide details.

A spokeswoman for FCT said: “The contract stipulates strict confidentiality and so we can’t offer any information.”