Falkirk’s former York Cafe will soon open as Taste after licence granted

A restaurant that will open in what was once the much-loved York Cafe has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

Director Kyle Murray told Falkirk Council’s licensing board that he wanted the new restaurant, Taste, to be where people would go for food and stay for the entertainment.

“We’re trying to create a friendly environment – we don’t want it to be a drinking spot but an entertainment spot,” he told board members.

“We want to offer a new style of food and a new style of entertainment – we don’t want people just to come and get drunk at the bar.”

Taste will have table service and they hope eventually to have an app that will allow people to order food and drinks.

Licensed hours will be from 10am until midnight from Monday to Thursday and until 1am Fridays and Saturdays.

The board agreed to grant the licence on condition that they made sure the CCTV system was fully approved by the police.

Mr Murray assured them that would be done by the end of the week and said he hoped the venue would open in “the next three to four weeks”.