This impressive Falkirk homes will delight with its abundance of period features

This stunning traditional four-bedroom Falkirk home, is perfect for a family looking for some luxury living.

Boasting an abundance of period features, the property is entered through the traditional double leaf doors leading to a vestibule from which all downstairs rooms - as well as the impressive staircase to the upper landing - can be accessed.

Seaview, Polmont Road, Falkirk, is on sale with Henderson Roche

The ground floor features a lounge, family room and a separate dining room which could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom if required.

The lounge is beautifully presented with a large solid fuel fire, while the south-facing dining room overlooks the outside patio area and also has a beautiful fireplace feature.

The family room, as well as being a great space in itself, affords access to the conservatory, which overlooks the large and beautiful garden.

Featuring floor and wall units, a gas hob, an internal oven/grill and a dishwasher, the kitchen offers everything you need for modern family living.

Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom, great for an elderly family member who might struggle to use the stairs.

Upstairs you will find the further three bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite dressing room and a deep storage cupboards.

A particular feature of the house is the established, level gardens with great sunny patio areas. In addition there is a birch-built garage which could easily be converted into an office space.

Seaview, Polmont Road, Falkirk, is on the market with Henderson Roche at offers over £299,999.