A vintage car in the hall and its own gym ... take a stroll through the home of your dreams

If you’re looking for luxury family living with all mod cons then this might be the perfect home for you!

Situated in the quiet village of Allandale, this home has so much space you’ll never get under each other’s feet - and even if it does all get too much theres a detached gym at the bottom of the garden to work out the day’s stresses and strains!

Upon entering, you are welcomed by the spacious and stunning reception hall - there’s even enough space to fit in a vintage car!

The family sitting room has a spectacular stone fireplace to provide you with comfort on those cold winter nights and there’s also a separate lounge in case the children cannot quite decide on a movie.

The heart of the home is the exquisite fully fitted kitchen featuring everything you’s expect in a modern home - and more!

It has a large dining area but, if you prefer a more formal approach, there is a separate dining room just down the hall.

To complete the ground floor there is a handy utility room, study, games room and bathroom.

The first floor features the superb master bedroom with an en suite and a magificent walk-in wardrobe.

You will also find four further bedrooms and two bathrooms - ending those arguments of who gets the first shower in the morning!

You’re not only spoiled for space in the house, the garden has a lot to offer.

Set over an acre, the enclosed grounds offer plenty of space for children and pets to run around while the patio and barbecue areas are the perfect places to relax with a cup of tea or glass of wine.

Add to that the large garage and gym and you have a property that would suit anyone’s needs.

Lilley House, Allandale, is on the market with Alexander Taylor at offers over £619,995