300-year-old Old Polmont cottage has grown into a fantastic family home

This is one property which very definitely mixes the old with the new!

The cottage is ideally located in Old Polmont, an extremely popular and sought-after location yet still with an exclusive neighbourhood.

Parts of this home date back over 300 years, making it one of the oldest in the area, but, fear not, the current owners have carried out renovations to upgrade and modernise the property whiles still retaining the original features.

When they first bought the cottage back in 2002, it was only had two bedroom and one bathroom.

A separate side room was in such a bad condition that they decided to get rid of it completely and focus on making this little cottage their dream home.

In the years since, their project has become a reality and they have created a stunning six-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The garden has also been carefully landscaped with wraparound decking, giving you numerous areas for entertaining or that peaceful escape with a glass of wine.

Set over a ground and upper level, this cottage has more space than you could ever imagine.

To the right of the entrance hall you will find the lounge, the main feature of which is definitely the striking fireplace with a multifuel stove, perfect for when you want to cosy up on those colder winter nights.

The kitchen is situated at the rear of the house and, as well as all the mod cons you’d expect from a property of this standard there’s a feature chimney with range - fantastic for a large family or entertaining.

Also downstairs is the family and dining area. The family room has great views of the garden with double doors into a large dining area. This great space works wonders for family events. It also includes french doors onto a lawned area at the side of the cottage, ideal for when you want to take the party outside.

An original feature staircase leads to the upper level where there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, one with an en suite and two with a Jack and Jill shower room, one of which benefits from a sauna.

Given the size of the cottage now, it would be a perfect home for a big family, a home business or, indeed, a bed and breakfast.

Milnhome Cottage is on the market with Taylor William at offers over £420,000.