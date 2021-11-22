Stenhousemuir crash: Police appeal for information connected to two-vehicle collision
Police are appealing for information relating to a crash in the Falkirk area.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:24 am
The collision took place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 17 at the junction of King Street and Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir.
Officers say the incident involved a silver Nissan Qashqai and a white lorry.
Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at this time to step forward to assist with the investigation.
Call 101 and quote the reference number 2637 of November 17, 2021.