Stenhousemuir crash: Police appeal for information connected to two-vehicle collision

The collision took place at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 17 at the junction of King Street and Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir.

Officers say the incident involved a silver Nissan Qashqai and a white lorry.

Police have appealed for information following a two-vehicle collision at the junction of King Street and Kirk Avenue, Stenhousemuir on Wednesday, November 17. Picture: Google.

Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at this time to step forward to assist with the investigation.

Call 101 and quote the reference number 2637 of November 17, 2021.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.