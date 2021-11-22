Camelon offender trapped partner's fingers in window

Dylan Bain (25) was crying and apologising to his partner when she woke up and bandaged her hand following the incident – but a day later another argument over supposed infidelity caused him to damage an ornament.

appeared at Falkirk Sheirff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly the fingers of his partner in a window at an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on June 30 and behaving in a threatening manner – breaking a candle holder – at the same address on July 1.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncreiff said: “The accused and the complainer arguing and at this time the accused went outside into the garden and the complainer shut the back door behind him.

Bain trapped his partner's fingers in a window at an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon

"She then went to close a window and the accused pushed it shut, which trapped her fingers causing injury and she fainted from the pain. When she came round the accused was apologetic and crying.

"She bandaged her fingers, which did not require medical attention.”

A day later another argument broke out after his partner noticed messages from a woman on Bain’s phone.

"He swept some ornaments from the bedside cabinet onto the floor, damaging a candle holder,” said Mr Moncreiff.

The court heard the relationship was no over.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Bain, 19 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 50 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

