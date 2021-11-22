Stenhousemuir teen attacked youngster and stole motorbike

A teenager assaulted another youngster and took his motorcycle before heading off on a high speed joyride through the centre of Stenhousemuir.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:05 am

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old boy and robbing him of his motorcycle in the car park of Farmfoods, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 24.

He then proceeded to commit a number of road traffic offences, including travelling dangerously at excessive speed, failing to stop for police, riding without a licence or insurance and without a helmet.

Read More

Read More
Camelon offender trapped partner's fingers in window
The teenager took the motorcycle after assaulting the owner in Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir

The court heard the teenager, who was 16 when he committed the offences, had been placed on a structured deferred sentence on July 28.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed the teenager, who comes from Stenhousemuir, on a further structured deferred sentence for three months, continuing his interim driving ban until February 17, 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V