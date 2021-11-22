Stenhousemuir teen attacked youngster and stole motorbike

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old boy and robbing him of his motorcycle in the car park of Farmfoods, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 24.

He then proceeded to commit a number of road traffic offences, including travelling dangerously at excessive speed, failing to stop for police, riding without a licence or insurance and without a helmet.

The teenager took the motorcycle after assaulting the owner in Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir

The court heard the teenager, who was 16 when he committed the offences, had been placed on a structured deferred sentence on July 28.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed the teenager, who comes from Stenhousemuir, on a further structured deferred sentence for three months, continuing his interim driving ban until February 17, 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.