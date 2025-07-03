Scotland meteor: Amazing moment bright ‘shooting star’ flashes across Falkirk sky

By Jessica Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
Watch the incredible moment a ‘meteor’ shoots across the sky in Falkirk.

A video shows what is thought to be a meteor shooting across the sky in Falkirk.

Mark Gilmour posted the video to social media in the early hours of July 3.

According to NASA, meteors happen when meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up.

This is when they are referred to as “shooting stars”.

The ‘meteor’ was also spotted in Erskine and Clydebank.

