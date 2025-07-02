High energy: Falkirk school's eco friendly approach earns top award
The Callendar Road School received the £2000 top prize in the Falkirk Council Schools Energy Challenge, which ran throughout the term and saw local high schools attempt to reduce their gas and electricity usage month-by-month compared to the previous year.
Graeme High topped the leaderboard by significantly cutting emissions from 376.7 tonnes of CO2e in 2023/24 to 307.7 tonnes of CO2e in 2024/25.
Larbert High School secured second place with a 12 per cent reduction, earning £1000, and Falkirk High School came third with a six per cent reduction, narrowly edging out Denny High with five per cent, to receive £500.
Braes High School claimed an innovative digital campaign award, with individual pupils receiving vouchers for their creative ideas.
St Mungo's High School and Carrongrange High School also took part in the challenge.
Participating schools were assessed on their total reduction in carbon emissions by measuring energy usage from gas and electricity, along with finding engaging ways to promote their efforts.
Overall winners Graeme High organised a school-wide "Day in the Dark" on World Children's Day, using only natural light across the school and asking teachers to switch off monitors and unplug devices.
Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for climate change, said: “Our pupils have shown impressive leadership throughout the Schools Energy Challenge and setting a strong example for communities across Falkirk.
"Well done to Graeme High School as eventual winners along with everyone involved, your efforts are making a real difference in tackling climate change and reducing energy consumption.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.