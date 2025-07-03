Housebuilder looks to create "exceptional living experiences" in Falkirk

A housing firm which prides itself on its “dedication to excellence” hopes the local authority will see the merits of its latest development.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Origin Homes (Scotland) Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, June 25 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, July 1, to construct eight “flatted dwellings” on land to the north of 55 Russel Street, Falkirk.

The proposal is listed to dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website, Origin Homes states it seeks to create homes that “resonate with your aspirations for a life well-lived”.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The firm added: “Our foundations are built on the pillars of quality, craftsmanship and enduring value. Each residence we craft reflects our dedication to excellence. At Origin Homes Scotland we don't just build homes – we lay the groundwork for exceptional living experiences where the journey of life unfolds.”

Origin Homes also boasts an “exclusive collection of one and two bedroom apartments” at site in Shore Road, Airth.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.