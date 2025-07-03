Housebuilder looks to create "exceptional living experiences" in Falkirk
Origin Homes (Scotland) Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, June 25 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, July 1, to construct eight “flatted dwellings” on land to the north of 55 Russel Street, Falkirk.
The proposal is listed to dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
On its website, Origin Homes states it seeks to create homes that “resonate with your aspirations for a life well-lived”.
The firm added: “Our foundations are built on the pillars of quality, craftsmanship and enduring value. Each residence we craft reflects our dedication to excellence. At Origin Homes Scotland we don't just build homes – we lay the groundwork for exceptional living experiences where the journey of life unfolds.”
Origin Homes also boasts an “exclusive collection of one and two bedroom apartments” at site in Shore Road, Airth.
