Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson faces 27 day suspension over iPad bill

Falkirk West MSP faces a 27 day ban from Holyrood in the wake of his parliamentary iPad roaming charges bill.

The suspension has been recommended by Holyrood’s standards committee and will be implemented if MPs agree following a vote.

Committee members also recommended the SNP MSP should not be paid his salary for 54 days.

The iPad charges, which were initially paid out of the public purse, were incurred during a family holiday to Morocco in late 2022.

Michael Matheson faces a 27 day suspension from Holyrood. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Matheson, who resigned as health secretary in February, had been found in breach of MSPs code of conduct by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB).

He initially said he had used the iPad solely for constituency work while on holiday, but later told parliament his sons had used it as a wifi hotspot to watch a Rangers vs Celtic football match.

The MSP then apologised and has paid back the bill in full.

Mr Matheson previously said he would not step down as an MSP.

The suspension of 27 sitting days was recommended by committee member MSP Annie Wells and was supported by Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell.

SNP members Jackie Dunbar and Alasdair Allan disagreed, with Mr Allan describing it as “extremely high” compared to sanctions in previous cases.

In Holyrood there is no mechanism for Mr Matheson’s constituents to force a by-election by recalling him – as would be the case for an MP being suspended for more than ten days at Westminster.

Commenting on the decision Mr Matheson said: “I acknowledge the committee’s recommendations. It is clear that this process has become politicalised and this has compromised it.

"I believe the recommended sanctions are excessive and unfair. It is now a matter for Parliament to consider. In the meantime, I will continue to represent my constituents in Falkirk West.

"I will not be making any further comment at this stage.”

He also appears to have the backing of First Minister John Swinney, who claimed the process that recommended the 27 day suspension was “prejudiced”.

During First Minister’s Questions today, Mr Swinney backed his MSP – describing him as a “friend” who had “made mistakes” – and pointed to comments from Tory MSP Annie Wells, a member of the committee.

“As I consider the findings from the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, I have significant concern,” he said.