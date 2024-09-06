A Falkirk MSP has opened a new constituency office making it easier for people to get in touch with him.

Michael Matheson and his team have moved from their previous East Bridge Street office – where they spent 17 years – to nearby Williamson Street.

Their new office is in the ground floor of the Brightstone Spaces building which has disabled access and parking outside.

The official opening was carried out by Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, with the event attended by former Falkirk MP John McNally, councillors, SNP stalwarts and invited guests.

The official opening of Michael Matheson's new constituency office by Cecil Meiklejohn. Pic: Michael Gillen

Welcoming everyone, Mr Matheson said: “This new office has more amenities for my staff and will provide improved access for constituents. We’re in the heart of the town centre but in premises which suit all our needs.”

This business centre is operated by Andrew Harkins and Chris Brown with a variety of clients using the 30 offices, including the politician.