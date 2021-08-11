Falkirk East MSP announces four-day tour so residents can raise issues

Michelle Thomson, of the SNP, is planning to tour the area over four days in August.

Her visits will start on Monday, August 16 in Avonbridge, outside the village store from 2pm. The politician will then be available outside Slamannan Library from 3pm that day.

On Tuesday, August 17, Ms Thomson will attend: Blackness’ Yacht Club Car Park (from 9am); Bo’ness’ Market Street Square (from 10am); Dunmore Village Green (from 1pm); Aith Community Centre (from 2pm) and Stenhousemuir town centre (from 3pm).

Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP, has announced a four-day tour of the constituency area. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The tour will resume on Wednesday, August 25 at Bowhouse Community Centre, Grangemouth (from 11.30am), the former Skinflats Primary School (from 2.30pm) and outside the shops on Carronshore Road, Carronshore (from 3.30pm).

It’ll end on Thursday, August 26 outside Maddiston and District Old Folks Association, Maddiston (10am), followed by Premier Mini Market in Polmont (from 11am), James Street Car Park in Laurieston (from 1pm) and Grange Community Centre (from 3.15pm).

Ms Thomson said: “I want to provide my communities with the highest level of service they deserve and expect as their MSP.

“I hope to meet and speak to as many people as possible, and this is the chance for anyone who wants to raise any issues with me to do so personally.

“I am looking forward to getting into the constituency and speaking to people face-to-face – but this is no one-off. You can expect to see me more often in every community as the MSP for Falkirk East providing my constituents with the representation they need and deserve.”

