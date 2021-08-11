In pictures: Primary 7 classes of 2021 from Falkirk district schools.

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district, and because of the special circumstances this year the children have been fantastic in getting their photographs taken outside, and some of the teachers too. Look at them all on their best behaviour. You can order a copy of the pictures. Here
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism. Subscribe here
Page 1 of 20