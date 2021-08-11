Beancross Primary

In pictures: Primary 7 classes of 2021 from Falkirk district schools.

Primary 7 pupils from across the area are about to take the step up to the big school after the summer holidays.

By Michael Gillen
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 10:39 am

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district, and because of the special circumstances this year the children have been fantastic in getting their photographs taken outside, and some of the teachers too. Look at them all on their best behaviour. You can order a copy of the pictures. Here

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism. Subscribe here

1. Airth Primary

.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

2. Antonine Primary

.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

3. Avonbridge Primary

.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

4. Bainsford Primary

.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo
FalkirkCoronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 20