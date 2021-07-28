Bo'ness boy, 10, born with half a heart praised in Scottish Parliament for bravery

Ten-year-old Aaron Hunter was born with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, meaning he had only half a heart, and was named Child of Courage winner at the Pride of Scotland Awards.

Michelle Thomson SNP MSP for Falkirk East, put forward a motion to the Scottish Parliament to recognise his courage.

She said: “The significant challenges Aaron, and his family, have faced in his life so far is extraordinary and I had to highlight this to my parliamentary colleagues as soon as I learned of his story.

Bo'ness boy Aaron Hunter, who underwent his first life-saving surgery just hours after he was born, has received parliamentary recognition for his bravery. Contributed.

“Aaron’s courage, and the bravery of his family, should set an example to us all that we can find it within ourselves to persevere and overcome the most challenging of situations.

“I fully congratulate Aaron on being named ‘Child of Courage’ at the Pride of Scotland awards for 2021, and wish him and his family a future filled with good health and happiness.”

