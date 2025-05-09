Falkirk councillor Gary Bouse selected by SNP to contest Falkirk West in 2026 Holyrood elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Falkirk councillor has been selected as the SNP candidate to contest the Falkirk West seat at next year’s Holyrood elections.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Bouse, who has been the councillor for Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst constituency since 2017, was selected this week by constituency members.

After his selection was announced, he said: “I am honoured and humbled that SNP members in Falkirk West have selected me to be their candidate in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election. I thank them for putting their trust in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am laser focused on improving the lives of the people living in Falkirk West and representing them to the best of my abilities.

Councillor Gary Bouse has been selected as the SNP candidate to contest Falkirk West at next year's Holyrood elections. Pic: Contributed

"The First Minister unveiled the Programme for Government earlier this week which, at its foundations, is all about reducing child poverty, growing the economy, delivering high quality and sustainable public services, especially the NHS.’’

"If the people of Falkirk West choose to elect me next year as their MSP, my focus will be on improving their lives and public services.”

During his time as a councillor he has served as the portfolio holder for finance/resources and currently housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has lived in Larbert with his wife and daughter for over 25 years. He is very active in supporting local community groups and is a season ticket holder at Stenhousemuir FC.

The councillor comes from a professional background in the private sector.

The Falkirk West SNP Constituency Association added: “We welcome Gary Bouse as the SNP candidate for Falkirk West in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election. He brings experience of serving his community of Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst as their Councillor for the past eight years, and through his work in the private sector. He has shown great determination to the local area and advancing the interests of the people of Falkirk. We look forward to campaigning with him and on the SNP platform over the next 12 months.”

His selection came after sitting MSP Michael Matheson announced earlier this year that he would not be looking to stand again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Matheson has been the MSP for Falkirk West since 2007 and has held a number of ministerial posts before a scandal of iPad expenses saw him resign.

Former MP Martyn Day has been selected to contest the Falkirk East and Linlithgow seat for the SNP.