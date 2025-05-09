Former MP Martyn Day to fight Falkirk East and Linlithgow for SNP at Holyrood elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former MP has been selected by the SNP as their candidate to fight next year’s Holyrood elections for the Falkirk East and Linlithgow constituency.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Day was Member of Parliament for Linlithgow and East Falkirk from 2015 to 2024 having previously been a West Lothian councillor.

During his time at Westminster he was the SNP’s spokesperson for health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was defeated in last year’s general election by Scottish Labour’s Kirsteen Sullivan.

Martyn Day was the MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk from 2015 but now hopes to become Falkirk East and Linlithgow MSP. Pic: Contributed

Welcoming his selection, Martyn Day said: “It is an honour to be selected to stand for the SNP in Falkirk East and Linlithgow — a constituency I know and care about deeply, and where I am proud to call home. Having served the communities here in Westminster for nearly a decade, I am proud of the work we’ve done together and determined to build on that by delivering for our communities at Scotland’s parliament in Holyrood.

“Under John Swinney’s leadership, this election will be a chance for Scotland to choose a future built on fairness, economic opportunity, and strong public services. I will be campaigning every day to earn the trust of voters and to represent our area with energy and integrity.”

The current Falkirk East MSP, Michelle Thomson, announced earlier this year she would not be seeking reselection, as has Fiona Hyslop, MSP for Linlithgow and current Minister for Transport in the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement of his selection came as the SNP announced its full list of candidates with Councillor Gary Bouse standing in Falkirk West.

Martyn Day added: “John Swinney has made clear that the SNP’s Programme for Government is built around four core priorities: a wealthier, fairer, greener Scotland with public services that meet the needs of the people. From transforming the NHS, to eradicating child poverty, to scrapping peak-time rail fares and boosting exports and investment, the SNP is offering a serious, hopeful plan to get Scotland on track for success.”