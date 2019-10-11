Grangemouth club’s members get go ahead to cheer on Scotland in rugby world cup

If Scotland makes the finals of the rugby world cup, members of a local rugby club will be able to watch the game on live television with a pint – despite the kick-off time of 9am.

Grangemouth Rugby Club has been granted permission to open its bar at 9am for the semi-finals and final of the world cup, which is currently being played in Japan.

The club has promised Falkirk Council Licensing Board that only members will be allowed in to the early morning rugby-fest – and they will also serve breakfast.

The board heard that if Scotland don’t make it through the club is unlikely to show the semi-finals in the clubhouse but whatever the result members would be keen to watch the final together.