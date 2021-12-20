Social distancing measures return to Falkirk Community Trust venues

The moves come as the trust reacts to the latest Scottish Government guidelines brought in to halt the rise in COVID cases after the discovery of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

In an update to all users, the trust said its venues remain open - but more measures will be put in place in a bid to keep everyone safe.

It confirmed a return to social distancing and one-way systems where appropriate at indoor venues.

Neil Brown

Enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures will remain in place, as will Test and Protect procedures.

The trust also urged people to take lateral flow tests before mixing outwith their own household.

It is also encouraging staff to ensure that they are double vaccinated and giving them adequate time off to arrange booster jabs.

People who have booked panto tickets or festive afternoon teas and now have to self-isolate for the date of their visit will be offered a credit or full refund.

Almost 700 tickets have been sold to the afternoon teas at Callendar House, while Beauty and The Beast at FTH has racked up close to 9000 sales.

Neil Brown, chief executive, said in his newsletter: “As we look towards the final few months of the Trust it is important that our customers, who have valued and supported our services, can look forward to the continued high levels of customer experience at their local facility.”

