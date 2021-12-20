Falkirk Provost's Christmas appeal raises over £2300 to help struggling families

Provost William Buchanan has thanked everyone who supported the annual initiative.

The money raised will buy toys, foods and gifts for families who are struggling – some of whom may have woken up to nothing on Christmas Day.

The district’s First Citizen said: “I would like to thank everyone who has contributed this year to the appeal.

“People don’t realise how much the money raised in this appeal helps the less fortunate in our communities at Christmas time.”

The final total was revealed in the Provost’s annual Christmas message in which he thanked all those who have been in the frontline of the response to Covid-19.

After a second year dominated by the pandemic, Provost Buchanan said his prayers were with everyone who had lost a loved one, and he also praised the help of the armed forces.

In his Christmas message, he said: “For those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time and to those in hospital fighting Covid, our prayers are with you also.

“We continue to give thanks to our wonderful NHS staff and emergency services who have served our communities in the front line against Covid.

“To all groups, organisations and individuals who have given up their time in supporting the most vulnerable, we give you thanks.Council staff – from the teachers, who have continued to provide education for our children, to the refuse collectors.

“To all departments joined in the army of resilience, we give you thanks.

“We must not forget our armed forces who have been helping out during the pandemic and have given wonderful support during the vaccination process.

“Can I say that our armed forces are active in many areas of the world, a world that is very unstable.

"We give them our thanks and pray they keep safe as they continue to ensure we keep safe."

And he added: “May I take this opportunity to wish you, your family, friends and neighbours a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.

