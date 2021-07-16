Overgrown weeds on Falkirk area paths to be scraped back when 'resources allow', says council

Falkirk Council has said it will scrape back weeds on the area's paths "as soon as resources allow". Picture: Michael Gillen.

The extent of the problem is such that a member of the public felt compelled to write to the local authority after she fell off her bike as a result of the “excessive weed build-up”.

Cyclist Jude Fraser first flagged the issue last October when she took a tumble on a path between Bonnybridge and the roundabout at the Boardwalk restaurant.

She said: “Walkers and runners are also at danger as the path at points is so bad that they only have a few inches of pathway.

“I have email correspondence from October 8 up until the last update to say it would be looked at on return from holiday on June 8.”

Ms Fraser says the local authority’s senior roads officer, Ewan Hogg, had informed her the matter would be looked at in late October, however, no action was taken.

She again highlighted the problem to the roads department earlier this summer but heard nothing back.

Confirming the matter would be addressed, a spokesman for Falkirk Council told The Falkirk Herald: “We fully intend to carry out this work and on other rural paths across the Falkirk area where we will scrape back heavy concentrations of weeds.

“Some of our planned programme has been delayed, however, we expect all this work to be carried out this year, and will attend to it as soon as resources allow.”

