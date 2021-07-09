'Stunning' new partially complete Bonnybridge mural earns praise

Social media users have been quick to praise the new £3500 artwork, which was the brainwave of Greenhill Historical Society (GHS) member Paul Cortopassi.

A well-supported fundraising campaign, backed by Provost Billy Buchanan among others, enabled GHS to put the wheels in motion and secure the services of Edinburgh-based Spectrum Arts.

Josephine Caird wrote: “This is going to be lovely.”

A new mural in Bonnybridge is taking shape. Picture: Christo Craig, Maison Ordinaire.

Karen Bryce posted: “Looking good, can’t wait until it’s finished.”

Andrea Vernel said: “Stunning.”

Inspired by Glasgow's renowned gable end murals, work began at the site on the side of the village’s Co-op store this week.

An image shared online shows the outlines of a canal, barge and horse, however, the team behind the project refused to confirm how the mural would look once complete.

What members of the public have been assured of, though, is the group’s masterpiece will depict Bonnybridge’s proud past.

