MSP joins row over Falkirk Council's proposed changes to education for ASN pupils

An MSP is the latest to voice concerns about Falkirk Council’s proposals to change the provision for pupils with additional support needs (ASN) in schools.

Stephen Kerr, MSP for Central Scotland has written to Kenneth Lawrie, the council’s chief executive, to raise his issues about the proposals to change ASN provision in local primary schools.

The council wants to close 15 enhanced provision (EP) classes in primary schools and redistribute resources across all 47 of Falkirk’s primaries.

But Mr Kerr said there is “great concern” that this nothing more than a cost saving exercise which will downgrade specialised support for ASN pupils.

Parents concerned about proposed changes to enhanced provision in Falkirk Council schools held a peaceful protest at Falkirk Stadium last week. Pic: Michael Gillen

Although there has been a series of public meetings with the last held in Grangemouth High on October 1, the MSP said there was little information for parents who have now “lost faith” in the consultation process, claiming they see it as nothing more than a tick box exercise.

Mr Kerr said: “I have been contacted by many constituents who have real concerns regarding the proposals brought forward by Falkirk Council and have lost complete faith in the consultation process.

“The council at every turn have appeared to avoid addressing key concerns from worried parents and unable to answer vital questions of funding, resources, staffing and training. If the council are unable to address the concerns of parents, they must look again at these proposals.

“Having looked at the proposals myself, I have real concerns that these proposals are ill-thought through and carry with them a real risk of ASN support in Falkirk primary schools being diluted.

“It is clear that this process has lost the trust and confidence of parents across Falkirk and it is time for the council to either scarp these plans or finally produce detailed answers to the concerns of parents.”

A large group of parents held a peaceful protest outside Falkirk Stadium last Friday.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “A statutory consultation on Enhanced Provision services is under way and will remain open until October 27.

“At the core of the proposals is a commitment to ensuring every Falkirk child receives the right support, in the right place, at the right time, within their own school and community.

“No decisions have been made, and all feedback will be carefully considered once the consultation has concluded.”