Here's why parents are protesting against Falkirk Council proposals to change the education for their ASN children

Angry and worried parents held a protest on Friday against Falkirk Council’s proposals to change provision for children with additional support needs in the district.

Parents, grandparents and supporters gathered outside Falkirk Stadium to show their opposition to the council’s plan to close 15 enhanced provision (EP) classes in primary schools and redistribute resources across all 47 of Falkirk’s primaries.

The campaigners say they have “lost faith” in the consultation and now want to see it stopped altogether as it is causing stress and anxiety for pupils and parents alike.

The council says current arrangements mean that many pupils with additional support needs do not have a place in an EP and numbers are rising all the time.

Concerned parents protest against Falkirk Council's proposed changes to enhanced provision for children with additional support needs. Pic: Michael Gillen

But parents say the proposal means spreading resources that are already stretched even more thinly and nearly 5000 people have now signed a petition asking the council not to go ahead with the plans.

Those attending the protest said the consultation has been flawed from the start and they are now demanding that it ends immediately, rather than wait for councillors to make a decision.

Lisa Brown is a member of the group Action Against Falkirk Council’s Enhanced Provision Proposals, which now has 650 members on its Facebook page.

She said: “We think this will be an absolute disaster – our kids need special education and special environments.

Those behind the group of parents unhappy with the proposals which will affect their children's education. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The teachers that they have are phenomenal and to dilute this across the board is just going to be catastrophic.

“It’s not going to work for EP kids and it’s not going to work for mainstream children – the people at the top clearly don’t know what is happening in these classrooms.

“On the ground, the teachers are absolutely terrified that this is going to go ahead – as are we.”

Another parent, Ross Pantony, said the group is now pushing for the consultation to be withdrawn.

The parents' protest caricatures of Jon Reid, director of education and Deborah Davidson, head of education with another of Kerry Drinnan, ASN service manager. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We’re not interested in a pause or waiting to find out what the report is – we’ve lost complete faith in the process,” he said.

The group has made an official complaint about the handling of the process and have been very critical of the senior officers leading the consultation.

“It’s been confusing and there is no transparency so we have no faith that whatever proposal goes to the executive committee is going to be a fair one for us as parents, carers and staff,” said Ross.

“Falkirk Council need to wake up and listen to their constituents and know that they are saying ‘we don’t want this’.”

The campaigners recognise that there are issues with the provision of ASN.

Ross said: “That needs to be dealt with separately. Scrapping what is good is certainly not a place to start.”

Karen-Jane Hassan, who started a petition against the changes, said the organisers were pleased with the turnout at the protest.

She said: “We know a lot of people who have been supporting our efforts weren’t able to make it today, so its not just us – there is a huge force behind us.

She hopes that by the end of the weekend, the petition will have passed the 5000 mark.

“I’m getting messages all the time from teachers and support for learning assistants, from parents, from carers and from people such as speech and language therapists – they are 100 per cent behind us,” she said.

“This is impacting much wider than just the children in EP – there is such a community behind us.”

Falkirk Council insists that the proposals would not mean children losing their existing provision and that the resources will be more fairly distributed between more schools.

But parents say that the far from being reassuring, the consultation meetings have offered contradictory information and the lack of detail on training and resources is extremely worrying.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are aware of the protests taking place. A statutory consultation on Enhanced Provision services is under way and will remain open until October 27.

“We continue to encourage engagement from all stakeholders, as we want the final approach to reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities.

“At the core of the proposals is a commitment to ensuring every Falkirk child receives the right support, in the right place, at the right time, within their own school and community.

“No decisions have been made, and all feedback will be carefully considered once the consultation has concluded.”